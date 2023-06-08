First edition of India-France-UAE trilateral maritime exercise to witness advanced air defence drill

New Delhi [India], June 8 : The first edition of the trilateral maritime exercise between India, France and UAE is set to witness a wide range of naval operations such as surface warfare, involving tactical firing and drills, and advanced air defence exercises.

"Maiden #India-#France-#UAE trilateral #MaritimePartnershipExercise commenced #07Jun in the Gulf of Oman. #INSTarkash & French Ship #FSSurcouf both with integral helos, French Rafale aircraft & UAE Navy MPA are participating in the exercise. @MarineNationale @DefenceMinIndia @IN_WNC," the Indian Navy tweeted.

The first edition of the India, France and UAE Maritime Partnership Exercise commenced on June 7 in the Gulf of Oman, said Indian Navy in a Statement.

"INS Tarkash and French Ship Surcouf both with integral helicopters, French Rafale aircraft and UAE Navy Maritime Patrol Aircraft are participating in the two-day exercise," Indian Navy Statement.

The two-day trilateral exercise will include a wide range of naval operations, including surface warfare, which will consist of tactical firing and drills for missile engagements on surface targets, helicopter cross-deck landing operations, advanced air defence exercises, and boarding operations.

"The exercise would also include cross-embarkation of personnel for exchange of best practices," the Indian Navy said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor