First look of Abhishek, Saiyami's 'Ghoomer' is inspiring tale of paraplegic sportsperson

New Delhi, July 31 The first look motion poster of Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer 'Ghoomer', which was unveiled by the makers on Monday, is a powerful depiction of an amputee female cricketer, and her determination to play for the country, despite facing physical challenges.

The 34 second teaser starts with a voiceover saying, "Logically ek haath se koi desh ke liye khel sakta hai? No."

The Reel video shows a hard hitting glimpse of Saiyami as Anina, a paraplegic sportsperson, who has her right arm amputee, and is holding a cricket ball in her left hand. She is wearing a white sports uniform.

We then see a glimpse of Abhishek as a coach, in an intense and thoughtful look, wearing a black jipper, and a matching tshirt and joggers.

The voiceover further can be heard saying, "Lekin ye life na logic ka khel nahi hai. Magic ka Khel hai."

The scene then shows Abhishek resting his one hand on the shoulder of Saiyami's character, while she powerfully displays the determination of a specially-abled sportsperson.

The video shared by Abhishek is captioned as, "Lefty hai? Left hi hai".

Written and directed by R Balki, the flick also stars Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles.

The story revolves around Anina, a young woman batting prodigy, who loses her right hand in an unfortunate accident on the eve of her international cricketing debut.

An unsympathetic, failed and frustrated cricketer enters her life, gives her a new dream and transforms her fate by the most innovative training, to make her play for the Indian cricket team again, as a bowler.

Ghoomer is the new style of bowling they invent to bamboozle the opposition.

It is inspired by the incredible achievement of Karoly Takacs, the achievements of special athletes, and who have achieved more than when they were called "normal".

The film will also be presented at the opening night of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023, on August 12.

'Ghoomer' is set to release on August 18, in cinemas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor