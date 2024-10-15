First round of 'UAE Jet Ski Marathon' to take place in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 15 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Marine Sports Federation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, the opening round of the UAE Jet Ski Marathon will take place on 26th October 2024 at Abu Dhabi Breakwater.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, the event will feature professional UAE competitors.

The opening of the UAE Jet Ski Marathon aims to enhance the sport's popularity, nurture UAE athletes capable of competing internationally, and provide a safe and advanced environment for competition.

The event includes Stand-up Professionals, Sit-down Professionals, and Veterans categories, to showcase the participants' skills, empowering them to compete on both regional and international stages. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor