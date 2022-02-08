First US troops group arrives in Romania amid Ukraine crisis

Bucharest [Romania], February 8 : The first group of U.S. troops reinforcing North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies in eastern Europe has landed in Romania. They were charged with handling logistics for the subsequent deployments, Romania's Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said here on Tuesday, reported Xinhua. "It will not be long before the rest of the troops arrive," Dincu told a press conference. The first 100 U.S. troops were expected to work with Romanian logistics specialists to prepare the deployment of a further 800 soldiers. The Pentagon announced last week that 1,000 U.S. troops, equipped with armoured combat vehicles, would be repositioned from Germany to Romania to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO, reported the news agency. According to local press reports, the U.S. troops will be installed at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base close to the Black Sea coast, which already shelters 900 U.S. soldiers and NATO pilots involved in the air police mission over the Black Sea. Russia has repeatedly voiced its opposition to NATO's increasing military activities in eastern Europe.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor