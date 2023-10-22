Fitness sensation Guru Mann acknowledges Salman Khan's inspiring influence on his journey

Mumbai, Oct 22 Guru Mann, who is a renowned fitness icon in India, shares many remarkable similarities with the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and these go beyond their shared passion for fitness. These parallels offer insights into what has driven Mann's journey and his deep appreciation for the Bollywood superstar's influence.

As Mann gears up for his film, 'Pagalpan Next Level', which opens on October 27 in theatres, he recounts how Khan is the inspiration behind his journey.

Mann kickstarted his fitness journey after being inspired by Salman Khan's shirtless look in the iconic song 'O O Jane Jaana' from the movie 'Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya'.

Both Guru Mann and Salman Khan have made a significant impact in the fitness world. Salman Khan is known for his chiseled physique, which has inspired countless individuals to pursue a healthier lifestyle. And it's something that inspired Mann to pursue his journey in fitness, makinghim a fitness sensation, promoting wellness and exercise through his 'Mission India Fit' initiative.

Salman is known for his disciplined workout routines and commitment to maintaining his physique throughout his career. Guru Mann, too, exemplifies that spirit, not only in his personal fitness journey but in his mission to revolutionise fitness in India.

Mann has followed Salman Khan and much like the latter, he has used his fame and influence to make a positive impact on society. Salman Khan is involved in various charitable initiatives, and in the same way, Guru Mann's 'Mission India Fit' aligns with a broader goal of promoting a healthier and happier nation. They share a commitment to giving back and using their success to benefit others.

Talking about Salman's influence on him, Mann said: "Salman Khan's journey and dedication to fitness have been a tremendous source of inspiration for me. His commitment to maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle has not only transformed his life but also influenced countless others. I'm truly grateful for his impact on my own fitness journey and his role in shaping the fitness landscape in India."

Directed by Aryeman Keshu Ramsay and produced by GJ Singh under the banner of Golden Glass Entertainment, 'Pagalpan Next Level' features a stellar cast featuring Guru Mann, Sashaa Padamsee, Rituraj Singh, Suprana Marwah, Aarya Babbar, Rakesh Bedi, and Avtar Gill. The film will release on October 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor