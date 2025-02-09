Five Arrested for involvement in alleged protection racket

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 9 (ANI/TPS): Police officers from the Northern District arrested five reputed members of a crime organization who were engaged in extorting protection money from construction sites and businesses.

According to the allegations, the suspected criminals caused "significant damage" to a construction site after the site manager refused to accept their "security services." The suspects are also alleged to have stolen equipment from the location.

The police released images of the damaged equipment.

An indictment was filed against the five suspects, residents of the northern Bedouin town Tuba-Zangariyye.

The suspects were arrested while they traveled in two vehicles on a highway near the Golani Junction in the Galilee.

The police released a video showing officers enact an ambush on the vehicles on the highway. (ANI/TPS)

