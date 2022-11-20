Five dead, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado

Published: November 20, 2022

In yet another shooting incident, five people have been killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police have said. A suspect was in custody and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Lieut Pamela Castro told a news conference.

The police received the initial phone call about the shooting shortly before midnight, Castro said. In its Google listing, Club Q describes itself as an “adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs”. On its Facebook page, a statement from Club Q said it was “devastated by the senseless attack on our community … We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Tags :ColoradoColorado Shooting