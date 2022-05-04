Five dead, several injured in bus-jeep collision in Nepal's Kavrepalanchowk

Atleast five Nepali citizens died in a road accident when a bus carrying Indian pilgrims collided with a passenger jeep in Kavrepalanchowk District of Nepal on Wednesday, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Bikram Shrestha of Sindhuli, Samjhana Bhusal of Ramechhap, her son Sangeet Bhusal, Pramila Nepali of Sindhuli and Hari Bahadur Bal of Sindhuli.

As per the District Police Office of Kavrepalanchowk, at least 18 other passengers were injured in the accident.

The District police said that the accident took place at Roshi Rural Municipality in Kavrepalanchowk when the bus collided with a jeep on its way to Kathmandu from Sindhuli.

More details are awaited, Police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor