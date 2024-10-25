Five injured in Israel by rocket hit from Lebanon

Jerusalem, Oct 25 A rocket fired from Lebanon hit a Druze town of Majd Al Krum in northern Israel, injuring at least five people, including two in critical condition, Israeli sources reported Friday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the strike was part of a barrage that included about 30 rockets, which were launched from Lebanon at locations in the Upper Galilee area. "Some of them were intercepted," the IDF said, adding, "hits were identified."

Video footage on social media showed the rocket hit a fitness club in the town, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service reported that a woman in her 20s and another person were critically injured, and three others sustained moderate-to-serious wounds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor