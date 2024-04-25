Five killed in road accident in Afghanistan

Kabul, April 25 Five commuters lost their lives and another was injured in a road accident in Surubi district along Afghanistan's Kabul-Jalalabad highway.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night, Xinhua news agency reported.

The accident happened along the highway linking the capital of Kabul to eastern provinces, when a passenger vehicle veered off the road and bumped into the mountain, leaving five dead and another injured, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran posted on his X account.

The injured are now receiving treatment in a local hospital.

Fatal road accidents are common in Afghanistan due to poor road conditions, reckless driving, difficult terrains, overloading, overtaking and overspeeding.

