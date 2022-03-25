Five members of a family jump to death after police arrives to their house with arrest warrant

In Switzerland, five members of the same family jumped from the seventh floor of a building due to police terror. Four out of five people have died in the accident and a 15-year-old boy is reported to be in critical condition. The injured boy is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Police arrived at the family's home in connection with a crime. But then the family's move shook all the officers. According to the Daily Mail, a French family is living in Lake Geneva, Montreux. A few days ago, a team of Swiss police arrived at the family's home with an arrest warrant in a home schooling case. But arrest warrant scared the family. They decided to jump from the seventh floor of the building. This includes 5 members of the family. While 4 of them have unfortunately died, the minor boy is still struggling with death.

The dead included a 40-year-old man, his 41-year-old wife and sister-in-law, and an 8-year-old daughter, police said. The condition of the 15-year-old boy is critical. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Police spokesman Alexandre Bissenz said the family of five had jumped out of their flat.

The police knocked on there door for a long time but there was no response. After not opening the door for a long time, the police officers left. But then it was reported that some people had fallen from the balcony of a building. When the police reached the spot, they came to know that the house where the case had been registered same family had jumped to death. Police are currently investigating the matter. Initial inquiries revealed that there was no one else in the flat in the building except family members. However, the police are shocked by the action taken by the family.