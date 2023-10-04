Five people injured in Baltimore Campus shooting, search for shooters underway

Washington, DC [US], October 4 : Five people have been injured after a shooter on the Morgan State University Campus began shooting at multiple people on Tuesday night, CBS News reported citing the officials.

The Baltimore Police Department reported that its officers responded quickly to the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, which was close to the university grounds, in the moments after the shooting. Police urged everyone to take cover and stay away from the area.

Police declared the situation to be over on the social networking platform X, formerly known as Twitter, around 75 minutes after officers reacted to the report of gunfire at the institution, reported CBS News.

Moreover, the Baltimore Police Department also announced that the 'Shelter-In-Place' order has been lifted.

"The Shelter-in-Place order on campus has been lifted. All shuttle services have resumed. As more details become available, we will update our campus community via official University communication channels," the Police Department posted on X.

Ryan Dorsey, a councilman for Baltimore City, later revealed on social media that he had been informed by the police that five individuals had been hurt in the incident. According to him, none of the wounds were life-threatening.

"It's believed there were three shooters firing into the crowd, none apprehended or ID'd at this time," Dorsey said in a post on X.

Baltimore Police and Morgan State University authorities started advising families of students to stay away from the campus area after hearing reports of a shooting.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation into the shooting, too, federal officials announced on social media.

"The FBI has personnel on the scene offering assistance to our partners @BaltimorePolice

at Morgan State University tonight. People in the area are still being asked to shelter in place," FBI Baltimore posted on X.

With increasing incidents of gun violence in the United States, President Joe Biden had said that the US needs to ban assault weapons for the sake of protecting children and families or raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.

Earlier in February, US President Joe Biden said that the country needs more resources to reduce gun crime and it's high time to ban assault weapons again amid a rise in mass shootings.In his first major speech to a divided Congress, after Republicans took control of the House of Representatives, Joe Biden said, "10 years ago the ban was law, mass shootings went down.

After Republicans let it expire, mass shootings tripled. Let's finish the job and ban assault weapons again."He further added by saying that the US needs more resources to fight back against the ongoing situation in the country as gun violence continues to stay on the rise.

