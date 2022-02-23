Five policemen injured in blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Published: February 23, 2022

Five policemen were injured when an improvised explosive device went off along a road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan city on Tuesday.

Five policemen injured in blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Five policemen were injured when an improvised explosive device went off along a road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan city on Tuesday.

An official said a police mobile was targeted with an IED in Kulachi tehsil. He said the blast occurred when the mobile of Kulachi police was on its way to a basic health unit in Maddi area for polio security duty on the second day of the anti-polio campaign, Dawn newspaper reported.

As a result, five policemen were injured and the van was badly damaged. Soon after the incident and shifted the injured to a hospital, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

According to the bomb disposal squad, the device was planted on the roadside near a bridge, which exploded when a police mobile was passing by. The police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the culprits, Dawn newspaper reported.

The Pakistani newspaper further reported that the Counter-Terrorism Department registered a case against the unidentified suspects.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

