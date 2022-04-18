Five 'powerful' missile strikes hit Ukraine's Lviv city

The western city of Lviv in Ukraine was hit by five powerful missile strikes this morning, killing six civilians as heavy smoke billowed through the air, reported Russian media outlet The Kyiv Independent.

According to Lviv Mayor, Andriy Sadovy, the Russian military fired five missiles at Lviv on the morning of April 18. The damages are still being clarified, said the news outlet in a statement. The count of the injured remains at eight whereas the death toll continues to rise.

The residents of the Lviv region are asked to remain in shelters as air raid warning is still in place, reported the local media.

The city of Lviv received the largest number of refugees in Ukraine when Russia first invaded the country. Many people from Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson and other places came to the city with their families to save their lives.

Explosions were reported for the first time on March 13 in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv after the Russian forces struck the city without any extensive details.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves.

Russia has been facing immense pressure from the international community to stop its military operations in Ukraine which has created an immense humanitarian crisis with thousands of refugees from Ukraine fleeing to the neighbouring countries to the West.

( With inputs from ANI )

