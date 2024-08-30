Five 'terrorists' killed, three injured in military operations in Pakistan

Islamabad, Aug 30 Pakistan's military said on Friday that it had killed five 'terrorists' and injured three others in three different operations in the country's southwest Balochistan province.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said in a statement that the personnel of security forces conducted three intelligence-based operations on Thursday night in the Kech, Panjgur and Zhob districts of the province.

The operations led to an intense exchange of fire, killing the terrorists, said the military, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ISPR added that the Thursday night operations are part of the ongoing military campaign against terrorists who attacked innocent civilians in Balochistan on August 26, killing over 50 persons in different overnight attacks.

"The security forces are conducting extensive operations to hunt down the perpetrators of these heinous acts," said the ISPR, adding that clearance operations will continue until all perpetrators, facilitators and abetters of these atrocious acts are brought to justice.

The ISPR added that the security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor