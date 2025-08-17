Flash flood in northern China kills 8; 4 still missing

Beijing [China], August 17 : A sudden flash flood hit a remote camping site in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of northern China, resulting in the deaths of eight people and leaving four others missing, according to local authorities, Global Times reported, citing Xinhua.

According to Global Times, the incident occurred late Saturday night, around 10 pm, in the upper reaches of a river in Urad Rear Banner, located in Bayannur City in western Inner Mongolia. Officials reported that 13 individuals were initially unaccounted for following the flood.

By Sunday morning, rescuers had managed to save one person, while eight fatalities had been confirmed. Four people are still missing as search and rescue efforts continue, Global Times reported.

More details awaited.

