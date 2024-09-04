Flash floods near Tandal, PoGB leave locals struggling amid destroyed business and infrastructure

Tandal [PoGB], September 4 : Areas surrounding the Chunda, Kharbu and Tandal in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) witnessed a flash flood this week as the local tributary changed its direction, destroying local villages and homes. Notably, these events unfolded because the area has been witnessing the effects of severe climate change. Locals now struggle as their employment and homes have been destroyed, Skardu TV a local news source of PoGB reported.

According to locals several fisheries, farms, and forests which were the main source of income for the locals of this area are left to fend for themselves after the flash floods. Additionally, the only road connecting this area to the rest of PoGB had also been destroyed, stopping help from reaching the citizens. The same area of PoGB had witnessed a similar situation four years ago, the Skardu TV report claimed

The locals had to suffer from the destruction left after the floods, huge boulders can be witnessed everywhere which destroyed the namesake road the locals were using to reach other villages.

Saiyid Baltistani a local from the area mentioned that the flood may have passed in mere moments but we are left to face the consequences for a long time. The same things had happened previously. We thank god that no loss of life has been reported but yet in this flood we cannot even estimate the economic losses that we have suffered. The local administration was supposed to remain active as they knew that this was a flood-prone area, but despite requests, no precautions were taken. Every time something like this happens they just send machines to work after the disaster but don't take steps to stop such a disaster. Currently, we villagers have been suffering, and our patients long for proper treatment and our kids are forced to find a way to go to schools through those boulders, which is extremely dangerous. And several villages face total blackout power lines were broken".

Baltistani, further claimed "They are just interested in snatching our resources but they are not ready to invest their funds in this area. Our area gave more than 28 thousand kennels of land and we gave our lands for a combined military hospital. We have given our lands and resources every time the government asked but they are not ready to give anything back".

Another local in the Skardu TV report claimed that the government often makes claims that no homes are destroyed in these floods but the administration is not aware of the ground reality. According to, to him the local administration has not yet given the compensation, which was promised after the destruction the last flood had left behind.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor