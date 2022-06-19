Flood emergency response activated in Yangtze river basin

Beijing, June 19 Chinese authorities have launched a level-IV emergency response to cope with rain-triggered floods in the country's longest Yangtze river.

Since 8 a.m. Friday, torrential rains have been hitting parts of Poyang lake and Ganjiang river, triggering warning water levels at some stations in the Yangtze river basin, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meteorologists said heavy rains are forecast to continue battering some river systems and main streams of the Yangtze till Monday, bringing a high risk of mountain torrents and small and medium-sized floods.

The Changjiang Water Resources Commission has notified the provinces of Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui, and Jiangsu to make every flood prevention and emergency response effort to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

