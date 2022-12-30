Flooding deaths in Philippines rise to 44

Manila, Dec 30 The death toll from heavy rain and floods in the Philippines has climbed to 44, said the government's disaster agency on Friday.

At least 28 others were still missing, Xinhua news agency quoted the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) as saying in its updated report.

The NDRRMC has tallied 35 deaths in southern Philippines, six in Bicol region on the main Luzon Island, and three in central Philippines.

The flooding forced the government to move over 500,000 people in nine regions across the Southeast Asian country.

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries globally, mainly due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and the Pacific typhoon belt.

On average, the country experiences 20 typhoons yearly, some of which are intense and destructive.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor