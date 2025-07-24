Flooding hits many parts of Laos after days of rainfall

Vientiane, July 24 After days of continuous heavy rain, many provinces across Laos are experiencing flooding and rising river levels, resulting in extensive damage to homes, agricultural land, and transportation infrastructure.

Due to the impact of Typhoon Wipha, serious flooding occurred, severely impacting Luang Prabang, Huaphan, Xieng Khuang, Xayabouly, Khammuan, and Vientiane provinces. Local authorities are assisting families in evacuating belongings and livestock while closely monitoring river levels.

The weather bureau of Laos has issued a warning for continued rain, thunder, lightning, and strong winds, particularly in northern and central provinces, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Lao Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on Thursday.

River levels continue to rise, with the river in Luang Prabang reaching 16.62 metres, close to the warning level of 17.50 metres and approaching the danger level of 18 metres. In some provinces, such as Xayabouly and Vientiane, river levels have already surpassed the danger threshold.

Authorities are urging residents living near rivers and low-lying areas to remain on high alert and prepare for potential landslides and flash floods as heavy rainfall persists.

Natthaphone, a 27-year-old employee based in Lao capital Vientiane, who often travels out of town for seminars and meetings, expressed growing concern over the ongoing rainfall, particularly the risks it poses to travel and safety, on Tuesday.

"With the rain continuing, I'm especially concerned about the risk of roadblocks or landslides along the routes. Flooded or damaged roads can delay travel or even lead to accidents," Natthaphone told Xinhua news agency on Tuesday.

He also pointed to wider impacts on infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, and transportation.

Jib, a vendor at a night market in Vientiane, shared her concern over the ongoing heavy rains, which have kept people off the streets and left her stall quiet.

"Fewer people come out when it's raining hard, and it definitely affects my sales. If this continues, I'm afraid it could hurt the local economy too," she said.

She also fears that strong winds and heavy downpours would damage her stall and lead to further losses.

"In this situation, we all need to stay alert and help each other protect our homes and communities. Everyone has a role to play, whether it's clearing drains, staying informed, or supporting neighbors in need," she added.

In addition to ongoing disaster preparedness efforts, Lao authorities have warned the public, especially those living near riverbanks, to remain vigilant, as heavy rainfall, strong winds, and rising water levels could lead to widespread flooding.

