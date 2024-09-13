Floods kill 33, displace over 230,000 in Myanmar

Yangon, Sep 13 Floods triggered by a storm in Myanmar have killed 33 people and displaced over 230,000 people in recent days, the Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army) True News Information Team reported on Friday.

The report said that a total of 34 townships across the country, including Nay Pyi Taw, have been affected by the flooding, with 236,649 people from 59,413 households displaced.

A total of 187 flood shelters have been set up for the victims, said Xinhua news agency quoting a report.

Myanmar State Administration Council Chairman Min Aung Hlaing has also been overseeing rescue efforts, it added.

--IANS

