Floods kill 91 in Yemen's rebel-held areas
By IANS | Published: August 15, 2022 08:21 AM2022-08-15T08:21:03+5:302022-08-15T08:35:22+5:30
Sanaa, Aug 15 Yemeni rebels have said 91 people have been killed by recent flash floods, triggered by heavy rain, in areas under their control in the north of the war-devastated country.
At least 140 buildings collapsed and 5,699 others were damaged due to flooding, Talaat al-Sharjabi, a spokesman for a rebel-linked humanitarian council, said.
At least 24,624 families have also been affected by floods in different provinces, the official added without elaborating, according to the rebel mouthpiece al-Masirah television.
The annual rainy season in Yemen usually runs until August, reports dpa news agency.
Yemen has been embroiled in a disastrous power struggle since 2014 between government forces, supported by a Saudi Arabia-led coalition, and Iran-linked Houthi rebels.
The UN considers Yemen's conflict a humanitarian disaster that has pushed the country to the brink of famine.
The war has taken a heavy toll on infrastructures in the impoverished country.
Earlier this month, Yemen's warring sides agreed for the third time to renew a UN-brokered truce, for two more months.
