Florida Governor DeSantis drops out of presidential race, endorses Trump

Washington, Jan 22 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race just two days before the New Hampshire primary, and endorsed former US President Donald Trump.

"We don't have a clear path to victory," DeSantis said in a video posted on X as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

In the video, DeSantis said he was endorsing Trump because it had "become clear" that "a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance".

DeSantis' announcement came just a few days after 30-percentage-point loss to Trump in the Iowa caucuses. Trump was leading with 51 per cent, and DeSantis came in second with 21 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor