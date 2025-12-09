Florida Plane Crash: One Motorist Injured After Small Aircraft Crashes on Interstate 95 in Brevard County

One injured after a small plane landed on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, Florida, on Monday evening, December 8. The incident occurred at around 6 pm, and the plane went down on the southbound side of Interstate 95 near mile marker 201 in Cocoa.

After receiving the information, Brevard County Fire Rescue (BCFR) rushed to the site and began the rescue operation. Two people were on board the aircraft at the time of the incident. However, both are safely landed on the road, crashing into a vehicle. The vehicle driver received injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Also Read | Training aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh; villagers rescue pilot, trainee.

A small plane crashed onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Brevard County, Florida, hitting at least one vehicle and sending one person to the hospital, officials said.



pic.twitter.com/RcpdVxDeVT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 9, 2025

Major lanes towards the southbound side and centre are blocked for traffic, along with the northbound inside lane of Interstate 95 was blocked, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The private company's fixed-wing multi-engine aircraft was attempting to make an emergency landing on the freeway when it collided with a Toyota Camry with a registration number 2023, FHP said.

The passengers on board, along with the pilot, identified a 27-year-old man from Orlando and a 27-year-old passenger from Temple Terrace. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will investigate the crash. The FAA also said the pilot reported engine issues prior to landing on I-95.