Flourishing Islamic terrorism in Pak serious threat to world, says exiled Sindhi leader

Mushrooming of Islamic terrorism in Pakistan is a serious threat to the world and humanity, said exiled Sindhi political leader Shafi Muhammad Burfat on the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan on Sunday.

Burfat, the chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), who is living in Germany calls August 14 `Black Day' as the people in Sindh and Balochistan provinces have been living as slaves for past many decades.

They are even suffering due to growing extremism in these regions.

"The two Nation theory which laid the basis for the formation of the theocratic state of Pakistan in 1947 backed by strategic interests of the British imperialism in the region at that time, is the real political and ideological inspiration and cause behind the savage Islamic extremism and terrorism victimizing the civilized nations of the world today", Burfat said.

He added that it is the only state on the globe of mother Earth that was created by the world superpowers on the basis of religious fundamentalism to serve their strategic interests in the region and that's why this Islamic theocratic fascist state and its savage intelligence agency ISI was supplied with resources needed to create and nourish the Islamic extremist terrorist groups like Taliban, Al-Qaida, Haqqani Network, Lashkar-e-Tayyeba (LeT), Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Lashkar-e-Jhangwi and various others and then, set them free to terrorize the entire humanity in Afghanistan, Kashmir, Middle East and Europe.

Burfat, who also held a protest in Germany to show his anger against Pakistan said: "The whole world has witnessed that Pakistani military and agency ISI has been getting dollars from the world in the name of war on terror and at the same time were hiding, sheltering and protecting terrorist Al-Qaida Chief, Osama Ben Laden."

Speaking to ANI, Burfat said that even today the ISI is sheltering international terror fame Hafiz Saeed and financing and running the Islamic terrorist networks like Haqqani Network.

The terrorism that is shaking the entire world today, from USA and Canada to Europe is inspired by the same Islamic theocratic psyche that laid the ideological basis for the establishment of Pakistan.

"This ideology is in fact, the fascist basis for the imperialist interests of Punjab established in the name of Islam, run by fascist corrupt mafia like Army and its agency ISI. This state is such a fraudulent and wicked state that has been misguiding the world in using the funds acquired by it in the name of war against terrorism in crushing the secular nationalist movements of Sindhi and Baloch nations", said JSMM chief.

He believes that on one hand, Pakistan is creating Islamic extremist terrorists and is forcefully imposed upon the historic, secular Sindhi and Baloch nations in the name of Islamic ideology and identity on the other.

"Today, we are protesting here to tell the entire world that Nuclear Arsenals, atomic warheads of Pakistan and Two Nation Islamic Ideology are the biggest threats to world peace, and all are inspired by the radical Islamic crusade called Jihad based on the Islamic extremist ideology that has always remained a psychological doctrine of Pan-Islamic dream of conquering the Earth and establishing Islamic rule over it", said Shafi Burfat.

He added: "Today, the 14th of August is the day of formation of Pakistan, a state that savagely massacred 3 million Bengalis in 1971. In fact, this is the day of Pan-Islamic dream to establish Islamo-fascist rule over the entire world and therefore this is the day of the national slavery for Sindh and black day for entire humanity".

"Therefore, as the custodian of historic values of Indus civilization, we Sindhis are observing it as a black day in Sindh and Europe".

He appealed to the people and governments of all the democratic civilized nations and international institutions for human rights to take a serious notice and immediate action against Pakistan, its corrupt military mafia and its savage intelligence agency, the ISI, who have been massacring the Sindhi and Baloch.

"The security agencies are abducting, torturing, extra-judicially killing and dumping the political activists and common Sindhi and Baloch people just because they don't acknowledge the occupation and existence of this fascist theocratic state, ideologically and politically", said Shafi Burfat.

( With inputs from ANI )

