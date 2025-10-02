FM Sa'ar: British authorities allowed toxic antisemitism to continue

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 2 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has condemned the attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur, in which two Jews were murdered.

He wrote on X that he was "shocked by the deadly attack on the holiest day for the Jewish people,"

"The truth must be told blatant and rampant anti-Semitic and anti-Israel incitement, as well as calls in support of terrorism, have recently become commonplace on the streets of London, in cities across Britain, and on its campuses", the Foreign Minister emphasised.

"The British authorities have not taken the necessary action to curb this toxic wave of antisemitism; in fact, they have allowed it to continue.", he said. (ANI/TPS)

