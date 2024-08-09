Following talks with govt, Baloch Yakjehti Committee calls off protests in Gwadar, other areas

Gwadar [Balochistan], August 9 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has called off its sit-in in Gwadar and other parts of Balochistan as a result of negotiations held with government representatives that ended late on Thursday night, Dawn reported.

Senior Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi led the government team during the negotiations, while Dr. Mahrang Baloch and Sammi Deen represented the BYC.

The talks took place in Gwadar. This afternoon the Baloch caravans left for Turbat from Gwadar. Later in the evening, a special assembly is to be held at Turbat.

Earlier speaking to the national gathering lead activist Mahrang Baloch said " It should be noted that today the government delegation has accepted the demands of the sit-in. The Baloch Solidarity Committee will end its sit-in after the demands are implemented. After the dharna ends, the caravan will march towards Turbat. This caravan will announce its plan by holding a gathering in Turbat."

The officials said that during the concluding round of talks, which lasted for several hours, all issues between the government and the BYC were settled. Subsequently, Dr Mahrang said that the protests in Gwadar and other areas would be called off, according to Dawn.

The discussions included National Party leader Hussain Ashraf, Gwadar DC Hamoodur Rehman, SSP Najeeb Paindran, and Makran Commissioner Dawood Khiliji. A public gathering is scheduled for the afternoon.

Earlier, the BYC demanded the Pakistani government be notified that "no participant or helper of the Baloch National Gathering will be harassed," no further FIR will be filed in this regard, and no unnecessary force will be used in any future peaceful programme.

It also said that the Balochistan government compensate the general public for the financial damages caused by the state military and intelligence agencies during the Baloch National Gathering, "including breaking into their homes, burning vehicles, or confiscating personal belongings."

The situation in Balochistan has long been marked by ongoing tensions and conflicts between Baloch activists and Pakistani security forces. The region has witnessed numerous human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture.

