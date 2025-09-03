For Germany "India equals Asia", says German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul

New Delhi [India], September 3 : German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Wednesday talked about India's growing importance in global politics and trade, stating that for Germany, "India equals Asia", and for India, Germany is equivalent to Europe.

He made the remarks during his two-day official visit to New Delhi, where he held bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on trade, security, and global challenges.

Explaining Germany's view of India's role in Asia, Wadephul said Berlin values New Delhi as a crucial partner in shaping the future of the global order.

While adressing a joint press conference with EAM Jaishankar, Wadephul said, "India equals Asia for us and Germany and the European Union in a way are equivalent for India. India plays a very important part, and though we both have our own political positions and political priorities but when it comes to democratic principles and regulatory steps, both our countries and both our markets tend to be very diligent and adherent to certain details".

He further noted that both countries need to make it easier for each other to engage in their respective markets.

"Sometimes, we could make it easier for the other side to engage in the respective market, and we've underlined that in our discussions today, and I think we both have our homework to do in that regard," the German minister added.

Wadephul also reaffirmed Germany's support for India in its fight against terrorism, stressing that New Delhi has every right to defend its people.

"When it comes to India defending itself against terrorism, Germany continues to be firmly at your side," he said.

The German Foreign Minister said both India and Germany share concerns about defending the international rules-based order, particularly in the context of China's rise.

He explained that while China is a partner in areas such as climate protection, it is also seen as a competitor and a systemic rival but also stressed that they dont want that "rivalry" with China.

"We agree with India and many other countries that we need to defend the international rules-based order and that we also have to defend it against China... Germany, like the European Union, has a clear position regarding China. For us, China is a partner in some areas, think of climate protection. It is clear and obvious that we won't be able to address these issues and problems without China. We also view China as a competitor. We compete against China in a number of areas, our business does, our economy does. We place value on having fair competition and equal rules. But we also see China as a systemic rival and we don't want that rivalry," Wadephul said.

He added that the number of areas where China has chosen a confrontational approach is increasing.

"Therefore, we have to respond in some of these areas, amongst them are areas where we have to defend our markets against China," he said.

On the Ukraine conflict, Wadephul welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the SCO summit earlier this week.

He said Germany expects India to use its ties with Moscow to push for peace. "Prime Minister Modi, when he met with President Putin a couple of days ago, also pointed to the need for a speedy peace agreement in Ukraine, which has been important to us. We Europeans are doing our best, working with our American and Ukrainian friends to ensure that this war ends soon," Wadephul said.

He added that while India and Europe may not always agree fully, open discussions on the matter are important. "I know that we don't always see 100% eye to eye with our Indian friends, and this is why I spoke out in favour today that India uses its relations with Russia to point to the need to make peace return to Europe and I'm grateful for the open discussion we had here today. Peace is the basis for security, freedom, and prosperity. Security is and will remain a challenge for the future. We are pleased that in the vicinity of India too a ceasefire has come to apply," the minister said.

During the SCO summit, PM Modi and President Putin had held bilateral discussions on strengthening the India-Russia "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," including the latest developments concerning Ukraine.

Wadephul also praised India's leadership in new technologies, pointing to its hosting of the upcoming AI Summit. He said it reflects New Delhi's ambition to be a global frontrunner in innovation.

"India is going to host the next AI Summit. It is a demonstration of India's ambition and claim to be in the vanguard among the frontrunners in the area of new technology too," he said.

On trade, Wadephul stressed that India is already Germany's biggest partner in South Asia, and Berlin is looking to double the current trade volume.

"With little under 31 billion euros of trade, India is our most important trading partner. We aim to double that and I'm pleased to see that India takes a similarly positive and optimistic view of the chances for that," he added.

Further, Jaishankar also emphasised the significance of the India-Germany relationship, stating that Germany, as the largest country in the European Union, plays a central role in India's global calculations, adding that for New Delhi, "this is an enormously important relationship."

