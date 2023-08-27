For 'The Freelancer', Kashmira Pardeshi was asked not to read book 'Ticket to Syria'

New Delhi, Aug 27 Actress Kashmira Pardeshi has decoded her drill for the preparation of her intensely layered character, Aliya in the riveting thriller 'The Freelancer', and shared how she slipped into the skin of her character.

Talking about the preparation for her role as Aliya, Kashmira said: “So, the script is based on the book ‘Ticket to Syria’. But I read the book much later as I was asked not to read the book. I even personally believe that a well written script will have everything that an actor needs.”

“But to prepare for the character, I watched a lot of documentaries made on families that have faced this. On girls that have voluntarily fled to Syria, or that have been abducted and taken there. I read about Sushmita Banerjee, a Kabuliwala’s wife and referred to a lot of Malala stories which were really very inspiring,” she shared.

The series is directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Neeraj Pandey is the Creator and Showrunner.

The book attempts to share the story about the insidious operations of the Islamic State, and how the terror group has perfected a cross-country operation that converts thousands to a depraved cause.

'The Freelancer', helmed by Mohit Raina, is about an extraction mission where a girl is held captive in the war-torn hostile environment of Syria, and her escape from the world of death.

It also stars veteran actor Anupam Kher, along with Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others.

It will air on September 1 on Disney+ Hotstar.

