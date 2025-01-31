"Foreign diplomats will be visiting Maha Kumbh tomorrow," says MEA

New Delhi [India], January 31 : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, on Friday said that foreign diplomats will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela on Saturday.

Jaiswal while addressing a press briefing was asked if the diplomats would visit the Maha Kumbh amid stampede reports.

Jaiswal said, " Yes, diplomats will be visiting Kumbh tomorrow."

The 118-member delegation, including Heads of Mission (HoM), spouses of HoMs and diplomats from 77 countries, is expected to visit the Maha Kumbh on Saturday.

The three-member judicial commission constituted to investigate the tragic stampede that occurred on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya during the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, has officially begun its work, as per a release.

The commission members arrived at their office in Janpath, Lucknow, on Thursday, and immediately took charge of the investigation.

Commission Chairman Justice (Retd.) Harsh Kumar said, "Since the investigation is a priority, we have taken charge within hours of the announcement."

He added, "Although we have a month to complete the probe, we will make every effort to conclude it as quickly as possible." Justice Kumar also confirmed that the commission would soon visit Prayagraj to assess the situation firsthand.

The incident, which occurred during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual on Wednesday, resulted in the deaths of 30 people and left 60 others injured.

According to the notification issued in this regard, the commission has been tasked with examining the causes and circumstances that led to the stampede and will also provide recommendations to prevent such incidents in future.

The investigation report must be submitted within one month of the commission's formation.

The MahaKumbh Mela (the festival of the sacred pitcher) is anchored in Hindu mythology. It is the world's largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation, primarily, includes Ascetics, Saints, Sadhus, Sadhvis, Kalpvasis and Pilgrims from all walks of life, as per the Maha Kumbh website.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is being held at Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. The Maha Kumbh is held after every 144 years.

