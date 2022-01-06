Foreign funding case increases pressure on ruling Imran Khan government

The controversial foreign funding debate had been going round in Pakistan with the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan under pressure.

The report compiled by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)'s on PTI's funding has found that the party is guilty of concealing 53 bank accounts regarding public funding, according to Daily Times.

If the PTI is as confident about the order in its house it should honor its word and lend the helping hand to auditors. Information about over Rs 300 million missing from the bank statements should be accounted for. as per the demands of the Pakistan opposition, according to Daily Times.

The Election Commission of Pakistan's report stated that the PTI provided "false information" regarding the party's funding. It's said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) statement revealed that the party had received Rs 1.64 million in funding.

Meanwhile, Pakistan opposition parties have Pakistan opposition parties on Tuesday slammed the Prime Minister after a report of the Election Commission of Pakistan scrutiny committee probing Imran Khan's party funds revealed that it has hidden funds with millions of rupees and called him a thief.

The goal should not be to fight tooth and nail against the proceedings but to set a new precedent in the country: public probity and until the books are put out in the open, charades to turn the masses away from the Khan's government would continue in full swing, according to Daily Times.

( With inputs from ANI )

