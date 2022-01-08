Foreign funding: Imran Khan should be exposed before nation, says Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif directed his party workers to not let Imran Khan off the hook after a report of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) scrutiny committee revealed that PTI has hidden foreign funding worth millions of rupees.

"Do not let (prime minister) Imran Khan off the hook as he has been caught red-handed while stealing money through the party's foreign funding. His so-called honest image has completely been shattered and he should be exposed before the nation," Nawaz told a party meeting, which was attended by its central and Punjab leadership, including Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, in Model Town here on Thursday via video link, reported Dawn.

He told the party members to not allow both houses of Parliament to run smoothly until "justice" is served.

According to a party member, Nawaz Sharif told PML-N leaders not to let the subject die down until it reaches its natural conclusion.

Nawaz Sharif, who has been in the UK for 'medical treatment' since November 2019, urged the participants to expose Prime Minister Imran Khan's alleged fraud on all platforms.

The PML-N supreme leader, Shehbaz Sharif, has been told to begin convening workers' conventions at the district and divisional levels in Punjab, in order to mobilise party members ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM), planned an anti-inflation march on Islamabad in March.

"Don't let the National Assembly, Punjab Assembly and Senate run smoothly, and aggressively agitate this matter in which the true face of Imran Khan has been exposed,", he was quoted as saying.

"We don't have to allow an easy escape to 'the selected' on this matter," he maintained.

According to a party source, taking the case to court was also discussed, but no decision was reached. "The party will first see what action the ECP takes," he said.

"Nawaz Sharif also directed the party leadership to gear up for a decisive anti-inflation march on Islamabad proposed by the PDM in March. For this purpose, the former PM said workers' conventions should be held at the district and divisional levels and also re-organisation of the party completed at the district level at the earliest," an insider said, reported Dawn News.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has also scheduled a long march against the PTI government in Islamabad on February 27.

( With inputs from ANI )

