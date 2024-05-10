Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer interacts with Maldivian community residing in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 10 : The Maldivian Foreign Minister, Moosa Zameer, who is on an official visit to India, interacted with the Maldivian community here on Thursday.

In a post on X, he posted the pictures from the interaction and wrote, "Had the opportunity to interact with the Maldivian community residing and visiting New Delhi."

"There is a growing number of students visiting New Delhi to lodge visa and I am committed to working with the relevant authorities to address some of the concerns and challenges they face," he posted.

The Maldivian Foreign Minister, on Thursday, held talks with his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar.

The two leaders engaged in discussions on all aspects of the partnership to forge opportunities for future collaboration in government priority areas.

"Both ministers expressed commitment to continue working closely together, bilaterally and in the international arena, on priority areas of mutual interest. During the official discussions, both Ministers acknowledged the fruitful economic partnership and the notable progress of projects facilitated through Indian grant assistance and line of credit initiatives," the Maldivian Foreign Ministry release read.

The dialogue comprised perspectives on development cooperation, tourism initiatives, and human resource development, underscoring a partnership built on mutual trusts shared interests and values.

Both ministers also underscored the significance of exploring additional avenues to enhance the partnership between New Delhi and Male.

"Minister Zameer conveyed appreciation for India's steadfast support in fostering and advancing economic, trade, and investment ties between the two nations, as well as for India's committed role in the socioeconomic advancement of the Maldives. India had renewed quota for Maldives to import essential goods for one year, amounting a significant increase compared to previous year," the release added.

Notably, Zameer's visit to India comes amid strained ties with the Maldives under President Mohamed Muizzu's government and India has said that it will replace its military personnel from the Maldives before May 10.

In April, the MEA said that the first batch of Indian technical personnel reached the Maldives to replace the defence personnel.India and the Maldives have held two high-level core group meetings, and the third one is expected to take place soon.

The removal of Indian troops from the country was the main election campaign of Muizzu's party. Currently, there are around 70 Indian troops, along with Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft and two HAL Dhruv helicopters, stationed in the Maldives.

