Foreign Ministers of Iran, Pakistan discuss bilateral ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called for a boost in ties between the two neighbours, Iran's Foreign Ministry website reported on Thursday.

Zardari, aged 33, was sworn in on Wednesday as the Pakistani foreign minister after a recent reshuffle of the Pakistani government.

"I hope during your tenure in the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, we will witness expansion of ties between the two nations more than ever before", said Amir-Abdollahian in a telephone conversation with Zardari.Lauding cultural and historical commonalities between Iran and Pakistan, the Iranian diplomat called on both countries to boost cooperation and relations in "all areas."

For his part, Zardari also referred to good and friendly ties between Pakistan and Iran, drawing upon popular, historical, and cultural ties between the two countries.

He said that Islamabad is determined to further expand bilateral relations with Tehran, expressing hope that Pakistan's economic ties with Iran will deepen with the removal of the existing obstacles.Amir-Abdollahian invited his Pakistani counterpart to visit Iran. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

