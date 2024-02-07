Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra meets Japanese ministers; discusses bilateral trade, defence cooperation

Tokyo [Japan], February 7 : Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra held discussions with Japanese Vice Ministers Shin Hosaka and Kiyoshi Serizawa in Japan's capital city Tokyo on Wednesday.

Shin Hosaka is the Japanese Vice Minister of International Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and Kiyoshi Serizawa is the Vice Minister of International Affairs, Ministry of Defence.

During the meeting, Kwatra and Hosaka agreed to facilitate bilateral trade and investment between the two countries and build resilient supply chains.

"Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra held discussions with Mr. Shin Hosaka, Vice Minister of International Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan. They agreed to facilitate bilateral trade & investment, build resilient supply chains and promote collaboration in critical and emerging technologies," the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X.

During his meeting with Kiyoshi Serizawa, the Foreign Secretary took stock of the defence cooperation between the two nations laying emphasis on defence industry and technology collaboration aiming for a "free, open, peaceful and prosperous" Indo-Pacific.

"Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra and Mr Kiyoshi Serizawa, Vice Minister of International Affairs, Ministry of Defense, Japan took stock of ever-deepening India-Japan defence and security cooperation. Focus is on increased interoperability and smooth defence industry & technology collaboration in our common quest for free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific," the Indian Embassy stated.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Japanese PM Fumio Kishida after Japan achieved its first soft landing on the moon.

He also said that India is looking forward to the cooperation between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Japanese Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki on Sunday thanked PM Modi, adding that he looked forward to promoting cooperation between India and Japan in space exploration.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Kwatra was on a visit to Bhutan last month. During his visit, he called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, newly elected Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Foreign Affairs Minister, DN Dhungyel.

He reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to being a reliable partner, aligning closely with the priorities outlined by the Royal Government and the people of Bhutan and discussed important bilateral matters of mutual interest, exploring ways to further enhance relations across various sectors.

