Foreign terrorists in Afghanistan pose threat to Pak: Envoy

Kabul, Feb 21 Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan, has said that the presence of foreign terror groups like the Islamic State (IS) and Al Qaeda in the war-torn country poses a threat to Islamabad, as well as to the entire region, the media reported.

Speaking to TOLO News, Khan said: "Terrorist organisations present in Afghanistan have been posing threats to the security of Afghanistan as well as to other countries, including Pakistan. IS is there, remnants of Al Qaeda are maybe there. There are other elements like TTP, Baluch insurgents and many other groups."

Regarding terror threats along the disputed Durand Line, the de-facto border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the envoy told TOLO News that the "fence was erected or installed in the previous years when the cross-border terrorism was at its highest".

He added that "one of the ways the Pakistani state, Pakistani government, thought of dealing with this issue was to erect a fence".

The Ambassador also said that Pakistan has been trying to improve trade, social, economic and political ties with Kabul.

The envoy's remarks come as tensions were simmering between the two nations over the Durand Line, TOLO News reported.

While Pakistan has emphasised the need to complete the fencing along the Durand Line, the Taliban regime in Afghanistan said that it will not allow any more fencing on the line.

Although the Taliban have not commented on Khan's remarks, the regime has repeatedly denied the presence of foreign terror groups in Afghanistan and pledged that the Afghan soil will not be used against anyone.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor