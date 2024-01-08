Foreigners learn Sushi making in Fukushima

Fukushima [Japan], January 8 : J-village was established in 1997 as a hallowed haven of support. This field was used for parking for reconstruction workers following the Great Earthquake.

Now, visitors can enjoy some enjoyment from it as it was restored to its former state in 2019.

Sushi is a famous delicacy in Japan and Fukushima known for its fresh and delicious fish. Foreign visitors learned how to make Sushi from the Sushi master.

A Visitor said, "It was very difficult to make it perfect. I want to make it well next time. Seafood shop is most interesting spot provoked by Sushi creating experience."

Ranga Lakmini Gunasingha, Visitor from Sri Lanka, said, "The more I looked at Fukushima, the more I felt about it, and the writing contest was a great opportunity for me to express my feelings for Fukushima. And raw food such as sashimi and sushi are very popular, and I like them very much."

Hajime Sonoyama, Reconstruction Agency, said, "The Great East Japan Earthquake was introduced as big global news. I think foreign visitors had the impression of that time, but when they saw Fukushima, they felt that people have energetic life. I think they recognized the situation of Fukushima's reconstruction once again."

To satisfy foreign visitor's curiosity, the Reconstruction Agency invited them to grill fish party. It is a traditional grill to scorch seafood. Of course, it is the first experience for them. Foreigners' concerns were successfully gathered by the global composition contest.

Moreover, they gained extensive knowledge and gratifying experience in Fukushima. It will make the world and Fukushima stronger.

