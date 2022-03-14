Former Afghan soldier killed in Ghor province

A former Afghan government soldier was killed in Firuzkuh city of Ghor province, reported local media citing sources.

According to the sources, the body of the victim, identified as Yar Mohammad, was found in Police District 1 of Firuzkuh city on Monday, reported Afghanistan-based media outlet, Payk Media.

Taliban forces in Afghanistan have summarily executed or forcibly disappeared more than 100 former police and intelligence officers in just four provinces since taking over the country on August 15, 2021, despite a proclaimed amnesty, Human Rights Watch said in a report released in November last year.

Earlier, a businessman was "mysteriously" murdered in Afghanistan according to local media.

Another case of murder came to the forefront when local media citing a video reported that a male resident of Panjshir province was killed by the Taliban.

The Afghan government collapsed on August 15 when then-president Ashraf Ghani fled to Afghanistan, leading to the Taliban taking over the country.

The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan has triggered economic disarray and a dire humanitarian crisis in the country. Since the group came into power, they have cracked down on foreigners and women, at times forcing them to quit their jobs and depriving them of education.

The crimes against the protesters or whoever raises their voice against the Taliban-led government has also increased significantly in Afghanistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

