Former Balochistan CM appeals for protection of human rights of Baloch people amid rise in 'abductions'

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 25 : Nawab Aslam Raisani, the former Chief Minister of Balochistan and leader of the Sarawan tribe has stressed that lasting peace in Balochistan cannot be achieved unless the issue of 'missing' persons is addressed and the province's constitutional rights are acknowledged.

According to a report by the Balochistan Post, Raisani highlighted the ongoing grievances of Balochistan while speaking at an event on Monday at Sarawan House to welcome the new office-bearers of the Sarawan Press Club Mastung.

Raisani stated, "Balochistan, as a federating unit of Pakistan, is entitled to constitutional rights that have been denied by successive rulers. Without addressing these core issues, any attempts to impose peace through force will prove fruitless."

Raisani emphasised the plight of missing persons as a crucial humanitarian and political issue, fueling ongoing unrest and mistrust between Balochistan and the federal government, the Balochistan Post reported.

He stressed that Pakistan's federal system must be based on equality and justice, urging central authorities to recognise Balochistan's rights for lasting peace and stability.

The event concluded with strong calls for tangible measures to address Balochistan's grievances, including a transparent process to locate missing persons and reunite them with their families. This, Raisani argued, is essential for healing the wounds of the province and fostering a harmonious relationship with the federal government.

The Baloch people have been suffering from ongoing enforced disappearances by the Pakistan security forces.

A large number of the missing individuals are activists, students, and ordinary citizens. Their disappearances have ignited widespread outrage, with families relentlessly demanding answers about the fate of their loved ones.

These ongoing human rights violations have heightened tensions in the region, fueling local anger and amplifying calls for accountability. The situation has deepened resentment and further intensified demands for justice and transparency. Although efforts to document these abductions continue, little has been done to resolve the issue or hold those responsible accountable.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor