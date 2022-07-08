Former Japanese PM in 'critical condition' after gun shot

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe is showing no vital signs after being taken to hospital following an apparent attack at a campaign event in the Nara region, Japanese media reported. National broadcaster NHK said a man in his 40s had been arrested for attempted murder and a gun had been confiscated from him, citing police sources.

However, the veteran politician's condition is said to be critical. US secretary of state Antony Blinken expressed on Friday deep concern over the condition of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning in the city of Nara.Former US president Donald Trump says the shooting of Shinzo Abe is "absolutely devastating news". On his social media app, he wrote that the former Japanese PM "was a true friend of mine and, much more importantly, America".

