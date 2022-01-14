Former Japanese PM Toshiki Kaifu passes away

Former Japanese Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu passed away this month, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported Friday.

He was 91 years old.

After the Gulf War, the Japanese Self-Defense Force were deployed to the Gulf region to conduct minesweeping operations during Kaifu's term of office. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor