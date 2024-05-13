Former Kazakh minister jailed for murdering his wife

Berlin, May 13 (IANS/DPA) A former Kazakh minister has been handed a 24-year prison sentence for murdering his wife in an assault committed in a restaurant, according to media reports in the capital Astana on Monday.

The man, who served briefly as economy minister of the oil-rich Central Asian country some years ago, was found to have fatally beaten his wife in November last year. The court in Astana found him guilty of torture and murder.

The case provoked widespread debate on domestic violence in the country. Hastily enacted legislation increased punishments for causing physical harm, and centres are to be established in the former Soviet Republic to assist victims.

The man had previously been sentenced to a prison term for corruption, but had been released on parole.

