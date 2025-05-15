Former Mauritanian Presz Ould Abdel Aziz sentenced to 15 years in prison on corruption charges

Nouakchott, May 15 An appeals court sentenced former Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz to 15 years in prison on charges of corruption, abuse of power, and money laundering.

Aziz, who led Mauritania from August 5, 2009, to August 1, 2019, had initially been sentenced to five years in prison in the first instance.

His lawyer, Mohameden Ould Ichidou, said his client intends to file an appeal to the Supreme Court, arguing that the verdict was "tainted by abuse of power."

On the other hand, Ibrahim Ould Ebety, lawyer for the civil party representing the state, praised "a rigorous procedure," saying that the evidence presented in court was "based on material facts," Xinhua news agency reported.

The verdict was delivered during a session specifically convened to announce the judgment in the "Decade of Corruption" case, which centres on Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz’s decade-long presidency. During his rule, he and several top officials faced multiple corruption-related charges.

As part of the ruling, the court also ordered the dissolution of the "Al-Rahma Charity Association," a foundation led by Badr Ould Abdel Aziz, the former president’s son. The association's assets were ordered to be confiscated.

Ould Abdel Aziz’s legal team is expected to challenge the ruling by filing an appeal with the Supreme Court.

The Court of Appeal in Nouakchott concluded its examination of the defendants and heard final submissions on April 23.

Ould Abdel Aziz and his co-accused returned to court in December 2023 after appealing their earlier convictions.

In that same month, a court specialising in corruption sentenced the former president to five years in prison and revoked his civil rights.

The case has become the longest-running trial in Mauritanian history. Proceedings began on January 25, 2023, with initial verdicts announced on December 4, before the matter was escalated to a higher court.

Charges brought against Ould Abdel Aziz and his former associates included corruption, illicit enrichment, money laundering, awarding improper benefits through government contracts, and undermining the interests of the state.

In connection with the investigation, authorities froze assets totalling 41 billion ouguiyas (approximately $100 million). Reports indicate that over half of the seized assets belonged to Ould Abdel Aziz and his family.

Ould Abdel Aziz served as president for two terms, from 2009 to 2019. He chose not to contest the June 2019 elections, instead backing his ally and successor, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, who assumed office in August 2019.

