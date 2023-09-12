Former Nepal House Speaker Subash Chandra Nembwang passes away 

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 12 : Nepal’s former House Speaker and Vice-Chairman of Nepal opposition CPN-UML- Subash Chandra Nembwang on Tuesday succumbed to a heart attack at the age of 70, his party officials confirmed.

The former house speaker, also a sitting MP (Member of Parliament) in House of Representatives (HoR)- Nepal’s lower house succumbed to a heart attack earlier on Tuesday morning, Chief Whip of opposition UML Padam Giri confirmed.

“He was pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital by doctors. Party chairman KP Sharma Oli along with PM Prachanda and other leaders are now at Teaching hospital,” Giri confirmed ANI over phone.

As per the party official, Nembwang was rushed to hospital at 1 PM from his residence in Baluwatar. His body is now kept at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) in Maharajgunj, Kathmandu.

Nembwang served as HoR Speaker from July 27, 2008 to May 27, 2012. He also served as the HoR Speaker for the second time from February 18, 2014 to October 14, 2015. Nembang had played an instrumental role in his capacity as chairman of both the constituent assemblies.

A senior political figure in Nepali politics known for his polite behaviour and also a constitutional as well as legal expert, Nembwang also played the role of a consensus chairman of the Constituent Assembly which had 31 political parties.

Nembwang was elected under the First-Past-the-Post election system from Illam-2 in general elections held in November last year. The 70-year-old politician has been active in politics for the past 52 years starting in 1971 (2028 BS).

He was elected Chairman of the All Nepal National Free Students Union of Ilam Multiple Campus in 1971/72. He became UML standing committee member in 2018. He was a National Assembly member from 1991 BS to 1995.

Nembang served as State Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs in 1994. He also worked as Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Minister for General Administration and Minister for Local Development on different occasions.

