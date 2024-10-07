Former Pak PM Imran Khan to remain in lockup as security measure ahead of SCO meeting

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 7 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek e- Insaaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been banned from meeting family members, lawyers and party leaders till October 18, Geo News reported.

The Pakistan Punjab government imposed strict restrictions that has led to a prohibition on all meetings inside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail where Imran Khan is imprisoned. Along with Khan, the ban will be applicable for all other prisoners of Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

The jail authorities cited security reasons for the blanket ban on meeting Khan, which is scheduled to remain in action till October 18.

Geo News reported that this is not the first time that authorities have barred meetings inside the Adiala facility. Previously such a ban was imposed earlier in March for 2 weeks this year.

This measure aims to bolster the prison facility's security in light of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled in Islamabad from October 15 to 16.

Heightened security measures are in place at the Adiala facility as Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had claimed to have recovered a hand grenade and an Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from the jail earlier this year. Such incidents are not new as in November 2023, police had recovered a bag fitted with an explosive device near Adiala Road, merely 1 km from the jail facility.

Earlier, Pakistan's security agencies had expanded investigations and arrested six more members of the jail staff over aiding PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Pakistan has tightened security measures in the country in an attempt to showcase its iron hand over terrorists, ahead of the SCO, which notably has the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATs) as a permanent body coordinating on counterterrorism efforts, combating terrorism, separatism, and extremism.

Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) that shares key information and intelligence on the movements of terrorists and drug-trafficking.

The provincial government of Pakistan's Punjab has also sent a letter to Rawalpindi's district administration and the jail authorities which also provisions directions for additional security measures to be taken by the latter. The letter, issued by the Punjab Home Department, attributes the security concerns to the threat alert issued by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on October 6 and calls for strict security arrangements and preventive measures to deal with any untoward incident, Pakistani media houses reported.

In order to present itself in a positive light, Pakistan is upping the ante for the international member states of SCO with their central government roping in the Pakistan Army as part of its comprehensive security plan with troops being deployed after granting a constitutional approval from October 15 to 17.

