Former Pakistan minister pens letter to UN, condemns Rana Sanaullah's appointment as interior minister

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari has penned a letter to Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights condemning the appointment of Rana Sanaullah as the interior minister of Pakistan.

In the letter, the former human rights minister of Pakistan claimed that the newly-elected Primer Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif has appointed an "ally of terrorist groups" in his cabinet accompanied by an alleged killer as Pakistan's interior minister, reported the Dawn newspaper.

Meanwhile, Musadik Malik, the State Minister for Petroleum has said that Marzari has appealed to the UN in a bid to "save" the PTI.

"US is conspiring and a request has been sent to the United Nations. Wow, what a conspiracy," stated the minister as reported by the Dawn newspaper.

Earlier, when Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan after the ouster of Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote, Shehbaz appointed 33 people in his cabinet including Rana Sanaullah. Post Sanaullah's oath-taking ceremony, he was declared the interior minister of Pakistan.

Reportedly, since Sanaullah became Pakistan's interior minister, the PTI has argued that the present government would launch a campaign against them. However, the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has denied the claims of the PTI, reported the Dawn newspaper.

( With inputs from ANI )

