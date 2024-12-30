Former Pakistan PM Abbasi calls for talks between Imran Khan, Army chief to resolve pressing challenges

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 30 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and the army chief should hold talks to address the pressing challenges faced by the country, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to reporters in Kallar Syedan, Awam Pakistan Party chief Abbasi stressed that country's development depends on respecting public opinion. Slamming the election process, he said, "The country will progress only when the people's voice is honoured."

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that results on Form 47 have turned polls into a mockery, according to The Express Tribune report. He expressed concern over Pakistan's governance, stating, "A nation cannot be run in the manner Pakistan is being managed."

Criticising the manipulation of the stock market, he said, "Artificially raising the stock index benefits no one, even if it soars to the skies." He also spoke about the influence of military in Pakistan's political landscape, stressing that the army chief holds the real power, The Express Tribune reported.

Abbasi said, "The Army Chief holds the real power. The challenges facing the country will only be resolved when Imran Khan and the Army Chief sit together to find solutions." His statement comes amid ongoing debates over political reconciliation and governance in Pakistan.

Pakistan's federal government has sought a charter of demands from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the first round of talks between the two sides concluded in the National Assembly on December 23, ARY News reported.

The meeting presided over by Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had the participation of representatives of the government and PTI. During the meeting, PTI and the federal government held talks on the current political situation.

For the meeting, the government committee included Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Irfan Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar.

The opposition committee comprised Asad Qaiser, Hamid Raza, and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas. The next round of talks between PTI and the federal government is scheduled to be held on January 2, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Ayaz Sadiq welcomed the committee members from both the government and PTI and stressed the importance of negotiations in strengthening democracy. He stated that the dialogue process is a positive omen and necessary for the progress of Pakistan.

