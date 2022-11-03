Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan shot

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan sustained bullet injuries on his leg Thursday when unidentified assailants fired at him at Wazirabad while he was leading supporters in a long march from Lahore to Islamabad demanding early elections.

Imran Khan was leading a protest march to Islamabad to demand snap elections.Chaotic scenes broke out near Imran Khan's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after gunshots were fired, reported local channel Geo News. It said several people were injured.The incident, about 200 km from Islamabad, brought back chilling memories of how former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was shot dead during a rally in 2007