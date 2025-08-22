Former United States NSA Bolton's home raided by FBI in high-profile probe

Washington, DC [US], August 22 : Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents raided the Maryland home of John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security advisor, early Friday morning as part of a high-profile national security probe, the New York Post reported.

A Trump administration official confirmed that the raid was ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel, who later seemed to confirm the operation with a post on X, saying, "NO ONE is above the law... @FBI agents on mission".

According to the New York Post, the FBI agents busted into Bolton's house in Bethesda, Maryland, at 7 am.

The probe centres around Bolton's handling of classified information, particularly in relation to his 2020 memoir, "The Room Where it Happened," which Trump had attempted to block due to allegations of revealing national secrets and breaching a non-disclosure agreement signed during his tenure. Despite Trump's efforts, the book was published.

Bolton's first-term Justice Department opened an inquiry into the book in September 2020, as per the New York Post/

The former Trump advisor has been at odds with his old boss since, regularly appearing on cable news criticising the president's national security and foreign policy.

It comes a day after Patel revealed former FBI Director James Comey had authorised leaks of classified documents "while misleading Congress" just before the 2016 elections.

Patel has pledged to rid the federal government of corruption and expose cover-ups.

Meanwhile, Bolton recently commented on Trump's claim of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, attributing it to Trump's tendency to take credit for everything.

"It's nothing personal to India. This is Donald Trump, who takes credit for everything," Bolton to ANI.

"I think he did have a call with Prime Minister Modi, and Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also on the call. I'm sure other countries might also be calling to see what they can do. It's typical of Trump because he would jump in before everyone else could take credit. It may be irritating, probably is irritating to many people, but it's nothing against India, it's just Trump being Trump," he added.

