Four dead as floods hit seven provinces in Thailand

Bangkok, Nov 29 Four people were killed as floods hit seven provinces in Thailand, affecting over 240,000 households, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Friday.

Heavy rainfall, triggered by a moderate-to-strong high-pressure system, has led to flash floods in seven provinces, the department said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local residents were cautioned about potential flash floods, landslides, river overflows and strong winds as a strong northeast monsoon and low-pressure system were forecast to bring heavy rainfall to the lower southern provinces until Saturday, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

